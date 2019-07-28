Pak baseball team to feature in BFA Asian Baseball Championship

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Pakistan Baseball team will participate in the 29th BFA Asian Baseball Championship with the resolve to finish at the top to earn a spot in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The continental event will be staged in Chinese Taipei from October 14 to 20, this year.

“The Championship will also serve as a qualification event for Olympic Games. Hence, we’ll go in it with the determination to finish at the top. If we qualify for Olympics then it will be our first ever participation in the world’s prestigious sports event,” President of Pakistan Federation Baseball, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah told APP on Sunday.