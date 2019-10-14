Pak baseball team arrives in Chinese Taipei

LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP):Pakistan baseball team arrived in Chinese Taipei on Monday to participate in the 29th Asian Baseball Championship being played in City of Taichung.

Soon after its arrival the Pakistan team had a training session to get into rhythm for the premier Asian baseball activity being participated by teams from Japan, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, China, Philippines, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, said the information made available to APP here by the Pakistan Federation Baseball.

According to President, PFBB, Syed Fakhr Ali Shah said the tournament is also an Olympic qualifying round, in which both teams playing the final will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The participating have been placed into two pools. Pool A includes Japan, Chinese Taipei , Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, while Pool B includes Korea, China, Philippines and Pakistan.