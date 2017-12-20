Pak baseball delegation to attend meeting in USA

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):A three member baseball delegation from Pakistan will attend Little League International Congress being held in New Orleans, Louisiana ,America from January 19 – 22, 2018.

Little League Baseball’s members from all over the world are participating in the meeting.

The following officials of Pakistan Little League are going

to USA to attend the meeting , Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, District

Administrator, Umer Hayat Assistant District Administrator and Ejaz Hashmi Secretary.

During the meeting, the future Little League Baseball

Events/Seminars / Training Camps / Coaching Clinics / Umpiring

Clinics will be finalized.

DA’s divided into Small Groups rotating sessions with topics

covering Role of the DA / Expectations, League Development, Forms/Charter Committee.

Syed Khawar Shah President , Pakistan Little League said here

on Wednesday that 5000 US Members and more than 200 members from

the world are participating in the meeting.

He hoped that after the participating in this Congress, the participation of Pakistan’s Youth Baseball Teams in International

Youth Baseball Events will be increased.