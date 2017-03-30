Pak-Bahrain economic partnership to grow under CPEC: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, March 30 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer

Khurram Dastgir Khan Thursday said Pakistan and Bahrain would

grow economic partnership under China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) through mega projects of regional connectivity.

The government had laid the foundation of economic engagements

with Pakistan and Bahrain, which would be converted in 21st century

economic partnership for increasing the trade and investment

opportunities, Khurram Dastgir Khan addressing the Second

Pakistan-Bahrain Business Opportunities Conference along with

Minister for Commerce and Industry of Bahrain Zayed Rashid Alzayani

and business leaders from both countries here said.

He said, “We get excellent support and cooperation

from Bahrain government. Bahrain is now going through economic

reforms envisioned by current leadership.”

He said Bahrain had important geographical location,

situated as gateway for six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries

also provide excess to all countries.

This conference was milestone for revival of trade and

investment ties between Pakistan and Bahrain as well enhancing

confidence level between the business community of both countries.

The minister vowed for government to support and facilitate

the private sector from Pakistan and Bahrain to build long term

investment and trade ties.

He appreciated the business growth of Al Baraka Bank in

Pakistan that had grwon from four branches to 240.

The minister lauded the people of Pakistan for showing

resilience against terrorism, adding that now country was coming out

of the dark days of terrorism.

He said because of the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, the maintained peace in Balochistan, Karachi and other areas

of conflict to provide better environment for development and

prosperity of the country.

He said by mid of year 2018, Pakistan would come out of

the energy crisis.

Dastgir said many foreign companies, including the

Netherlands investment group would invest dairy sector in Pakistan.

Pakistan and Bahrain were committed for trade liberalization

and promotion of bilateral trade and business relations, he said.

He said within six months Pakistan-Bahrain Second

Business Opportunities Conference was milestone to promote the mutual

business activities between both of the countries.

The minister said according to the vision of Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif, both of the brotherly countries were entering

in new era of economic partnership.

On the occasion, Minister for Commerce and Industry of Bahrain

Zayed Rashid Alzayani said Bahrain was committed to enhance the

trade and business relations with Pakistan.

“We have clear instruction from leadership of both sides for

enhancing cooperation and investment opportunities in both

countries, he said.

He said Bahrain government had followed the policy of

trade liberalization to open the country’ economy for foreign trade

and investment.

The minister said, “We are negotiating on Free Trade

Agreement with United States (US) and other regional countries for

trade openness and create business opportunities.”

This was right time for the promotion of trade and economic

relation between Pak- Bahrain, he added.

He said Bahrain was gateway for all GCC countries to give

access too all six countries including Kingdom of Saudi Arab.

Rashid said private sector would play an important role for enhancing

the trade volume between both of the countries.

He appreciated the commerce minister for hospitality and warm

welcome and invited Pakistan for concluding FTA with GCC to boost

trade.

At the end of conference Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (ICCI) and Bahrain Chamber of Commerce Industry signed a

memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual cooperation.

In his welcome address Pakistan Ambassador to Bahrain, Javed

Malik said Pakistan had clear focus to trade and economic

cooperation with Bahrain, adding the process of mutual trade

negotiation between both of the countries were fully supported by the

leadership of both side.

He said Pakistan had open policy of trade and investment

and easy visa process for business community of Bahrain.

President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (FPCCI) Zubair Tufail said CPEC would provide huge

business opportunity for investors from all over the world.