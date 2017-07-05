Pak badminton team wins doubles title in Nepal international championship

LAHORE, July 5 (APP)- Pakistan badminton duo of Irfan Saeed & Azeem

Sarwar won the Men’s Double title in the Nepal Annapurna International Badminton Championships defeating Indian pair at Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday.

They beat Anjan Buragohain & Ranjan Buragohain from India by 21-16,

21-15 in the final in which they outshone them in all departments of the game, said the information made available to APP here.

In the Men’s Single event Murad Ali of Pakistan reached in the semi

finals and Azeem Sarwar reached in the quarter final of the championships.