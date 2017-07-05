Pak badminton team named for Malaysia series and Asian Jr championships

LAHORE, July 5 (APP)- Pakistan Badminton Federation on Wednesday
announced Pakistan senior and junior teams to take part in Malaysia International Series Badminton Tournament to be held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from July 11-16 and the Asian Junior Badminton Championships
being played from July 22 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
“In Malaysian event, seven-member team comprising five men and two
women players will feature while in the Jr Asian junior championship
four member team will participate,” said Wajid Ali, Secretary, Pakistan badminton federation here.
Following is the team for Malaysia event, (Men), Irfan Saeed, Murad
Ali, Aamir Saeed, Azeem Sarwar and Anjum Bashir. (Women), Palwasha
Bashir and Mahoor Shahzad.
Raja Zulqarnain Haider, Abdul Basit, Syed Dannyaal Ali and Shoaib
Riaz will represent the country in the Junior U-19 single and double
events of the Asian jr championships.
“We are confident that our both teams will attain good results,” he
said.
He said PBF will hold the Pakistan International Series Badminton
Tournament at Islamabad from November 9-12.
“It will be a world ranking Tournament sanctioned by Badminton Asia
and Badminton World Federation and players from more than fifteen
countries are likely to participate,” said PBF Secretary.
” PBF will organize National Junior Badminton Championships next
month in Lahore. As many as 150 male and female junior players drawn
from different parts of the country will display their talent in U15,
U17 and U19 categories,” he said.
Wajid said the 55th National Badminton Championships will be
organized from December 24-30 in Lahore by Punjab badminton association.
” PBF is striving hard for the revival and promotion of the game
and holding national senior and junior events on regular basis besides ensuring the participation of its teams in major international event,”
said PBF official.
“We are in touch with Badminton Asia to get the services of a
international badminton coach for one month to supervise our national training camp at Islamabad for the build up of our team for its participation in the Pakistan International Series Badminton
Tournament,” he added.