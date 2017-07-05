Pak badminton team named for Malaysia series and Asian Jr championships

LAHORE, July 5 (APP)- Pakistan Badminton Federation on Wednesday

announced Pakistan senior and junior teams to take part in Malaysia International Series Badminton Tournament to be held at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from July 11-16 and the Asian Junior Badminton Championships

being played from July 22 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“In Malaysian event, seven-member team comprising five men and two

women players will feature while in the Jr Asian junior championship

four member team will participate,” said Wajid Ali, Secretary, Pakistan badminton federation here.

Following is the team for Malaysia event, (Men), Irfan Saeed, Murad

Ali, Aamir Saeed, Azeem Sarwar and Anjum Bashir. (Women), Palwasha

Bashir and Mahoor Shahzad.

Raja Zulqarnain Haider, Abdul Basit, Syed Dannyaal Ali and Shoaib

Riaz will represent the country in the Junior U-19 single and double

events of the Asian jr championships.

“We are confident that our both teams will attain good results,” he

said.

He said PBF will hold the Pakistan International Series Badminton

Tournament at Islamabad from November 9-12.

“It will be a world ranking Tournament sanctioned by Badminton Asia

and Badminton World Federation and players from more than fifteen

countries are likely to participate,” said PBF Secretary.

” PBF will organize National Junior Badminton Championships next

month in Lahore. As many as 150 male and female junior players drawn

from different parts of the country will display their talent in U15,

U17 and U19 categories,” he said.

Wajid said the 55th National Badminton Championships will be

organized from December 24-30 in Lahore by Punjab badminton association.

” PBF is striving hard for the revival and promotion of the game

and holding national senior and junior events on regular basis besides ensuring the participation of its teams in major international event,”

said PBF official.

“We are in touch with Badminton Asia to get the services of a

international badminton coach for one month to supervise our national training camp at Islamabad for the build up of our team for its participation in the Pakistan International Series Badminton

Tournament,” he added.