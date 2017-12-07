Pak-Azerbaijan Alumni association inaugurated

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Ali Alizada Thursday said owing to contemporary challenges faced by the youth of both the countries, Pakistan Azerbaijan Alumni Association (PAAA) will help increase mutual cooperation in the field of education for youth.

Addressing a seminar on the “Role of visionary leaders in the development of Youth: Hydar Aliyev and Muhammad Ali Jinnah” and inaugural ceremony of PAAA, here in Comsats Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), Ambassador underscored the need of more platforms such as PAAA to polish the skills of youth from both the countries.

He said such Azerbaijani-Pakistani collaborations will help both countries to further engage in fields like culture, education, defence, energy and tourism.

He said both the countries enjoy fruitful and close relationship with each other.

“It is a foresighted initiated that will not only strengthen the current relationship but will consolidate the foundation for friendship of our coming generations,” he said.

The ambassador said our goal for youth should be to make them ready to defend their countries not only on the borders but on cultural and social boundaries too.

Speaking to the audience, Deputy Speaker of Youth Parliament Pakistan, Engr. Qaisar Nawab said the PAAA will promote the common interests and well-being of the youth of both the countries by conducting welfare activities for the personal development of youth.

He informed that PAAA will be working closely with the embassy of Azerbaijan to foster the sense of close working relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

He added that PAAA will also extend financial help to economically backward students in the form of Scholarships under UG and PG and higher studies offered by different universities in Azerbaijan.

On the occasion, the logo of PAAA was also displayed that was created by the one of the students of CIIT Mr. Muhammad Hassaan.