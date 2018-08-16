Pak Athletics coach hopeful for medals in Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Pakistan Athletics team head coach Muhammad Asghar Gill is hopeful that the national athletes will clinch medals in the Asian Games to take place in Jakarta, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

Talking to APP, he said the training camp for preparation of the event is underway here at Jinnah Stadium. “I along with coaches Syed Faiyaz Bukhari, Nasir Khan, Sami Rizvi and Bushra Perveen are imparting training to the players,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said he hopes players will get medals in javelin throw, 400m hurdle race and 4x400m relay race.

“Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has provided the facilities to players like accommodation, food and places,” he said.

Gill said players had obtained medals in South Asian Games, Islamic Games and South Asian Championship, therefore hopes are high for the Asian Games.

“We will send 12 athletes in Asian Games, the players include Liaqat Ali, Gohar Shahbaz,

Muhammad Shahbaz, Aziz Ali, Nokar Hussain, Nadeem Bashir, Mazhar Ali, Umar Sadat, Arshad Nadeem, Mehboob Ali, Rabia Ashaq and Maria Maratab,” he added.