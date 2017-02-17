Pak Army’s judokas continue dominance in National C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Pakistan Army’s judokas continued their

dominance in the 25th National Judo Championship on Friday as Qaisar Khan Afridi and Qasim claimed gold medals in -81kg and -90kg weight categories respectively here at Pakistan Sport Complex.

In -81kg category, Qaisar was followed by Ali Shehzad of WAPDA, who

finished second to lift silver medal. Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Mehsem and Pakistan Railways Amjad remained third and fourth respectively to take bronze medals.

In -90 kg category Ali Shehzad took second position to clinch silver

medal, while HEC’s Abdul Hanan and Railways Arshad remained third and fourth to earn bronze medals.

Meanwhile; in the 8th National Women Championship, being played at the same venue, South Asian Games bronze medalist Shumaila Gul won gold medal, Pakistan Army’s Iqra took silver and Navy’s Fehmida and HEC’s Mediha earned bronze medals.

In -63kg category Asima of Pakistan Army lifted gold medal, Sehrish of

FATA took silver, while WAPDA’s Sonam Barkat and Navy’s Fazilat got bronze medals.