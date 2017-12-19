Pak Army’s in-camera briefing highly appreciated by Senators: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor Tuesday said that the in-camera briefing to the Senate Committee of the Whole by the Army was highly appreciated by the Senators.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said, the Director General Military Operations’ briefing to the committee lasted for one hour, following which the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa answered the various queries of Senators.

He said it was very encouraging to see that all the Senators were fully aware about the prevailing security environment in the country.

The Senators put very good questions and the COAS gave them detailed answers, he said, adding that all the Senators appreciated the role of Pakistan Army.

The DG ISPR said that it was agreed upon that everyone had to play role in tackling the menace of terrorism.

He said the COAS attended the meeting on invitations extended by the chairmen of two standing committees as well as that of Chairman Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani.