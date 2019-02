RAWALPINDI, Feb 28 (APP):Pakistan Army troops are on high alert along Line of Control (LoC) due to the prevailing environment, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Thursday.

All required safeguards along Eastern Border are in place to thwart any Indian aggression, while Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Navy

(PN) also continue to stay fully alert, the ISPR said in a statement.