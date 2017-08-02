ABBOTABAD, Aug 2 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday emphasised that Pakistan Army would
continue its efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism and ensure
that the borders remain secure.
This demands the highest standards of faith, professionalism
and perseverance in the service of the nation, the COAS said while
speaking at the opening session of a special two-day long Baloch
Regiment Conference, being held at Baloch Regimental Center
Abbotabad.
The COAS was presented the honour and ranks of Colonel in
Chief of Baloch Regiment.
The COAS lauded the proud traditions and contribution of
Baloch Regiment, which is one of the most decorated regiments of
Army due to sterling performance over the years.
He praised the sacrifices of the `Shuhada’ and assured their
families that Army would never forget those who gave their blood to
defend and strengthen the nation.
The COAS also laid floral wreath at `Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ to pay
homage to martyrs of Baloch Regiment for laying their lives for
defence of motherland.
Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander 10 Corps and a large
number of serving and retired Gen officers of Baloch Regiment,
including former COAS Gen Mirza Aslam Beg, Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani
and former Chairmen JCS Committee Gen Tariq Majid and Gen Rashid
Mehmood were also present.
Pak Army to continue efforts to eliminate terrorism: COAS
ABBOTABAD, Aug 2 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General