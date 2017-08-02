Pak Army to continue efforts to eliminate terrorism: COAS

ABBOTABAD, Aug 2 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday emphasised that Pakistan Army would

continue its efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism and ensure

that the borders remain secure.

This demands the highest standards of faith, professionalism

and perseverance in the service of the nation, the COAS said while

speaking at the opening session of a special two-day long Baloch

Regiment Conference, being held at Baloch Regimental Center

Abbotabad.

The COAS was presented the honour and ranks of Colonel in

Chief of Baloch Regiment.

The COAS lauded the proud traditions and contribution of

Baloch Regiment, which is one of the most decorated regiments of

Army due to sterling performance over the years.

He praised the sacrifices of the `Shuhada’ and assured their

families that Army would never forget those who gave their blood to

defend and strengthen the nation.

The COAS also laid floral wreath at `Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ to pay

homage to martyrs of Baloch Regiment for laying their lives for

defence of motherland.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander 10 Corps and a large

number of serving and retired Gen officers of Baloch Regiment,

including former COAS Gen Mirza Aslam Beg, Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani

and former Chairmen JCS Committee Gen Tariq Majid and Gen Rashid

Mehmood were also present.