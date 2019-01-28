Pak Army sports wing spokesman meet President ,PHF

LAHORE, Jan 28 (APP):Pakistan Army Sports wing spokesman met with President, Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Monday.
LAHORE, Jan 28 (APP):Pakistan Army Sports wing spokesman met with President, Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Monday.