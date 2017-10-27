ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Pakistan Army’s shooters on Friday shot down an Indian quad-copter spying across Line of Control (LOC) in Rakhchikri sector.
According to a tweet of Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor the wreckage of the Indian spying quad-copter has been held.
Pak Army shot down Indian spy quadcopter at LoC
ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Pakistan Army’s shooters on Friday shot down an Indian quad-copter spying across Line of Control (LOC) in Rakhchikri sector.