Pak army pilots rescue three foreign mountaineers: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, July 1 (APP):Pakistan Army pilots have rescued three foreign mountaineers stuck in avalanche at above 19000 feet high Ultar Sar Peak near Hunza in a daring mission.

The two mountaineers namely Bruce Normand and Miller Timothy from United Kingdom successfully rescued alive while Christian Huber from Australia had succumbed to avalanche, Director General Inter, Service Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Sunday in a tweet.