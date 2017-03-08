Pak Army organizes medical camp in Thar desert

HYDERABAD, March 08 (APP): The 8 day medical camps of Pakistan Army provided free health service to 7,599 people in Tharparkar and Umerkot districts.

According to a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations

(ISPR) here on Wednesday, the senior doctors of Pakistan Army

including gynecologist and pediatrician were part of the medical team.

A diagnostic laboratory, ultrasound and a fully equipped ambulance

were part of the team as well which provided the health service to the

people in far flung areas in the desert.

The medical camps also provided free medicines and food supplement.