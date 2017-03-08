HYDERABAD, March 08 (APP): The 8 day medical camps of Pakistan Army provided free health service to 7,599 people in Tharparkar and Umerkot districts.
According to a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations
(ISPR) here on Wednesday, the senior doctors of Pakistan Army
including gynecologist and pediatrician were part of the medical team.
A diagnostic laboratory, ultrasound and a fully equipped ambulance
were part of the team as well which provided the health service to the
people in far flung areas in the desert.
The medical camps also provided free medicines and food supplement.
Pak Army organizes medical camp in Thar desert
