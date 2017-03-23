Pak Army organizes ceremony at Yadgar-e-Shuhada

MULTAN, Mar 23 (APP): The Pakistan Army organized a
ceremony at Yadgar-e-Shuhada in the Multan Garrison
on Thursday.
According to a handout of ISPR, as a chief guest Garrison
Commander Major General Muhammad Arif offered salute before
laying a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.
The ceremony was aimed at knowing people of South
Punjab the importance of Pakistan Day. The observance was
started by recitation of the Holy Quran and ended with
special prayer for protection of the country.
Children from different schools and colleges presented
national songs. A special music composition to raise
importance of South Punjab culture was also arranged.
A large number of people from all walks of life and
army officials participated.
All highways and buildings located in the Multan Garrison
were lighted up on the day, concluded the statement.