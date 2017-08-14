Pak Army museum remains open on eve of Azadi celebrations

RAWALPINDI, Aug 14 (APP): Pakistan Army Museum near General Headquarters

(GHQ) remained opened for general public on Monday on the eve of “Azadi” celebrations.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued

here, a large number of people from all walks of life visited the museum and took keen interest in it various galleries.

The museum besides preserving history of Pakistan Army also serves as

a source of inspiration and information for the visitors. Its galleries depict diverse facets, including Fight Against Terrorism, Shuhada Corner, Nishan-e-Haider Gallery, Kashmir Corner, Indo-Pak War Story, various Arms and Services of Pakistan Army and Army contributions to the United Nation for peace-keeping efforts.