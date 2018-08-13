Pak Army joins National Tree Plantation Campaign

RAWALPINDI, Aug 13 (APP):Pakistan Army has joined National Tree Plantation

Campaign as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa will initiate

simultaneous plantation of two million trees on Monday across the country, Director

General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor

said in a tweet.

The tree plantation is

being initiated under Pakistan Army’s arrangements with planned target of 10 million

trees during this monsoon. The campaign is named ‘Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan’.