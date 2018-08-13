Pak Army joins National Tree Plantation Campaign

RAWALPINDI, Aug 13 (APP):Pakistan Army has joined National Tree Plantation
Campaign as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa will initiate
simultaneous plantation of two million trees on Monday across the country, Director
General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor
said in a tweet.
The tree plantation is
being initiated under Pakistan Army’s arrangements with planned target of 10 million
trees during this monsoon. The campaign is named ‘Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan’.