Pak Army in liaison with GB Govt in fight against coronavirus: COAS

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said the Pakistan Army along with the Federal Government was working in liaison with the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Government and their civil administration for providing all possible assistance on war footing to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted the COAS in a tweet: “Pakistan Army is cognizant of the challenges facing the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. We are working closely with GB Govt and civil administration to provide all possible support while additional resources are being arranged on war footing in conjunction with Federal Government.”

“We will never leave the people of GB alone in these challenging times. Pakistanis will fight against COVID-19 as one,” the COAS said.