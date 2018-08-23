Pak Army Havildar embraces Shahadat in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, Aug 23 (APP):One soldier embraced ‘Shahadat’ (martyrdom) while three others got injured in improvised explosive device blast on army bomb disposal team near Dand Kaly in North Waziristan on Thursday.

The team was on routine search and clear operation as part of Operation Radd-ul-Fassad. Havildar Ahmed Khan, embraced shahadat, while three other soldiers got injured, Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement issued here.

The 38 years old Shaheed Havildar Ahmed Khan belonged to District Mianwali and left behind a widow, a son and two daughters.