Pak Army has a great role in revival of int’l sports in Pakistan: PTF

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Sunday said the Pakistan Army had a great role in the restoration of international sports activities in the country.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Begum Kulsum ITF Futures Tennis Tournament, he said 25 foreign players including from India participated in the tournament.

“Next year we will try to hold six international tournaments in Pakistan out of which three will be held in Lahore,” he said.

He said sports must not be dragged with politics. “We are a peace loving nation and we welcome our guests with full zeal and passion,” he said and added the visting foreign players were fully satisfied with the security arrangements here for the tournament.

On the occasion, Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada said we made the grounds better and now international sports had returned to the country which was a great achievement.

This tournament was a great achievement of PTF. “Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies have a great role in the revival of international sports activities in Pakistan,” he said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra lauded IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and PTF for bringing international tennis to Pakistan.