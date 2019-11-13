Pak Army dominates National Games swimming competition

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):Pakistan Army dominated the swimming competitions of the National Games held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex bagging 34 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze medals.

In the men’s swimming competitions, Army bagged 20 gold, 10 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Wapda stood second taking 8 silver and 7 bronze medals while Sindh secured the third spot with 1 silver and 5 bronze medals. Punjab won a silver and 4 bronze medals.

In the women’s competitions, Army took 14 gold and 3 silver and 4 bronze medals while Wapda grabbed 5 gold and as many bronze medals and 12 silver medals. Sindh took 4 silver and 5 bronze medals. Pakistan Navy, Punjab and Islamabad bagged 1, 1 and 2 bronze medals, respectively.

Prominent performances in the three days of competitions included Syed Muhammad Haseeb Tariq 4 x Individual Gold and 3 x Relay Gold. Total 7 x Gold. 1 x National Records.

Bisma Khan 5 x Individual Gold and 5 x Relay Gold (including 2 x Mix Relays). Total 10 x Gold. Kiran Khan 5 x Individual Gold and 5 x Relay Gold (including 2 x Mix Relays). Total 10 x Golds.