Pak armed forces played vital role in war against terrorism: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that Pakistan armed forces have

played a vital role in fighting war against terrorism.

The armed forces had sacrificed a lot in war against terror and successfully restored peace in many areas,

including Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), he said while talking to a private news channel.

The National Action Plan, he said, was prepared with consensus of the political parties to wipe out terrorists

from the country. It was the responsibility of every citizen to exhibit national solidarity to address the challenges

facing the country, he said.

To a question, he said that Pakistan wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan

was the partner of United States for peace in the region.

Replying to another question, he said strengthening democracy meant to strengthen Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was making progress in every field, besides addressing the problem of loadshedding.

Many power plants would be operational by the end of December, which would further reduce the loadshedding,

he added.

Asif said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would contest the 2018 general elections on the

basis of performance and development works.

Replying to a question, he said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects on completion would

contribute towards the progress of the region.