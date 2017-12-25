Pak Armed Forces pay rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

RAWALPINDI, Dec 25 (APP):Pakistan Armed Forces paid rich tribute to Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 142 birth anniversary, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweet said on Monday.

“His vision of human values, social justice, equality and fraternity constituted motivation for creation of Pakistan,” ISPR Director General, Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted, quoting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying.

“Following the same, we can keep Pakistan safe and strong” the Army Chief said.

Earlier, the ISPR paid homage to Father of the Nation by releasing a patriotic song on his birth anniversary as the nation is celebrating the day with traditional national zeal.

The song is in the voice of Sahir Ali Bagga, while its lyrics have been composed by Ahmad Rafique Akhtar.

The footage begins with commemorating the ideology of Pakistan’s national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and highlights the struggle and hardships of the nation to achieve a separate homeland. It also shows the strength and stature of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for acquiring freedom.

The video song also features photos of Pakistan’s heroes, including computer prodigy Arfa Karim, who died at a very young age, Tahira Qazi, a martyred teacher of Army Public School Peshawar, renowned late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, legendary cricketer Javed Miandad, erstwhile Squash great Jahangir Khan and late Moin Akhtar, who served the entertainment industry of the country for several years.