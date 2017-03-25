Pak armed forces made country’s defence impregnable: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Saturday said the Armed Forces of Pakistan with their

professional capabilities and devotion are defending the

country on all fronts and have made the country’s defence

formidable.

The President was addressing at an award giving ceremony

and the ‘Bara Khana’ (grand luncheon) of the armed forces

arranged here in connection with the Pakistan Day Parade. A

large number of high officials of the armed forces and jawans

were present on the occasion, said a press release.

The President felicitated the armed forces on successful

holding of the Pakistan Day parade and said the joint parade

was a undeniable proof about the exemplary discipline and

excellent capabilities of the armed forces of Pakistan.

The nation feel pride over the professional aptitude of

the armed forces as they were the symbols of defence,

integrity and pride of the motherland, he added.

He observed that March 23rd parade which had reflected

verve, also strengthened nation’s enthusiasm and established

awe and glory in the hearts of its enemies.

It also re-established nation’s confidence that the

armed forces of the country with their thorough professionalism

were fully capable of defending the country at every moment, he

added.

The President also expressed his pleasure over the

participation of troops from China and Saudi Arabia and the

Turkish band and said it multiplied the joys of Pakistan Day

parade.

He said their participation displayed everlasting

friendship ties among Pakistan and these countries and

expressed his gratitude over their participation.

The President said the parade also rekindled the same

fervour which our elders had showed during the Pakistan

Movement.

The parade also helped in promoting Pakistan’s image at

the international level, he said and told the gathering that

the height of your professionalism, glistening of the medals

and equipments had also struck awe in the eyes of enemies.

The President advised the troops to keep alive the same

fervour for the greatness of Pakistan.

He said the armed forces of Pakistan had always defended

and served the nation and country in every critical moment

which was unprecedented.

The nation wanted the esteem institute to gain further

strength with each passing day by equipping itself with the

modern patterns and techniques, so that no enemy could cast an

evil eye on the motherland, he added.

The President assured that the Government would leave no

stone unturned to equip the armed forces of Pakistan with the

latest hardware and equipments because a strong defence

prowess and preparedness could defend us against the threats

in view of terrorism, internal and external challenges and in

the regional context.

The President also paid tribute to the sacrifices of

officers and personnel of armed forces for successfully

destroying the network of terrorists by laying down their

lives.

He reiterated that the operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was the

manifestation of the national resolve and it would continue

till elimination of the last terrorist.

The Quaid-e-Azam had given a slogan of faith, discipline

and unity and the armed forces would continue serving the

nation under the same guiding principle, he added.

He noted that a powerful, stronger and democratic

Pakistan would overcome all its issues.

President, on the occasion, gave away prizes among the

officers and jawans for showing best performance besides,

various departments of the civilian administration and the

craftsmen of the cultural floats.

Officers of Chinese and Saudi troops were also awarded

shields. The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan received the

shield on behalf of the troops.

Director General Logistics Major General Muhammad Jaffar

also addressed the ceremony.