Pak-America relations to move forward during PM visit: Qureshi

MULTAN, July 14 (APP)::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said relations between Pakistan and America would move forward further during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit.

He said important matters of the region would be discussed in the meeting between PM Imran and President Trump as relations between the both countries were the need of hour for promoting peace in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said Pakistan wanted durable peace in the region and it was making sincere efforts for peace process in Afghanistan.