Pak Ambassador to KSA presents his credentials to King Salman

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham bin Saddique presented his credentials to the Custodian of two holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz in Riyadh.

On this occasion, the ambassador credentials acceptance reception was held at Al Yamamah Palace Riyadh.

King Salman welcomed him on assuming his charge in the Kingdom and wished him success in his endeavours of strengthening bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia, said a statement issued here.

The ambassador expressed his well wishes to the King and assured to work to further strengthen bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia.

During the ceremony ambassadors of other countries also presented their credentials to the King.