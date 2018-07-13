Pak Ambassador stresses for further deepening cooperation between Pakistan, Hubei province

BEIJING, July 13 (APP): While highlighting ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and China’s Hubei province, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid has stressed for further deepening the cooperation between the two sides.

Addressing the audience at a promotion event organized here by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government of Hubei province under the theme of “China in the New Era: Hubei, From the Yangtze River to the World”, he noted that a number of companies from Hubei Province were involved in energy, infrastructure and development projects in Pakistan such as the newly commissioned Islamabad International Airport, Karachi Deep Water Port project and Neelum-Jhelum Power Project.

In addition, there is a sizeable Pakistani student community in Hubei Province, he added.

Ambassador Khalid also underscored that cooperation in the fisheries and rice sectors, which were strong areas of the province, could be promoted.

Party Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhang Yesui and Secretary of the CPC Hubei Provincial Committee, Jiang Chaoliang, was in the chair.

Members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the International Organizations, foreign

media as well as Chinese officials attended the event.

Apart from Party Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Secretary of the CPC Hubei

Provincial Committee and Governor of Hubei Province, few Ambassadors including Ambassador

of Pakistan were invited to speak on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that in order to deepen the understanding of the diplomatic community

and facilitate exchanges between the Provincial Governments of China and other countries, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been organizing promotion events of various provinces since 2016, highlighting historical and cultural features, economic and social achievements of the Provincial Governments and avenues of cooperation between Chinese Provinces and the rest of the world.

After the event, State Councillor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi hosted a reception for the participants.