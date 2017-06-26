Pak-Afghan improved relations provide China favourable surrounding: Special Envoy

BEIJING, June 26 (APP): Chinese Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs,

Dengxijun said on Monday that good friendly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan and peace and stability in the region were in the best interest of China.

“As Pakistan and China are neighbors and important participants of the

Belt and Road Initiative, China will actually suffer if there was no peace and stability in these two countries,” he said while talking to a select gathering of media here.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was main pillar

of Belt and Road Initiative and fate changing project for Pakistan while Afghanistan had signed a memorandum of understanding to join the Belt and Road Initiative.

Therefore, improved relations would bring peace and stability to

both Pakistan and Afghanistan providing China a favourable surrounding,

he added.

The Special Envoy said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was elected by Afghan people. “We support Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process and stand ready to continue to play a

constructive role in advancing this process,” he added.

Appreciating Pakistan and Afghan governments for their

counter-terrorism efforts, he said both the countries had assured that

enemy of China posing it a direct threat would be considered enemy of

both the respective countries.

On the shuttle diplomacy of Chinese foreign minister who visited

Kabul and Islamabad, he said Wang Yi mainly focused to improve

bilateral relations and help bridge differences between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

To a question on mediation, he said the Chinese foreign policy was

very clear. “We do not interfere in internal affairs and impose our own

will on other countries unless friends are in difficult situation and

ask us to help resolve it.”

He, however, said,”With joint efforts, we can see positive signals

by Pakistan and Afghanistan as the two countries are willing to improve relations with each other, strengthen political and mutual trust and

enhance cooperation in various fields including the counter terrorism.”

To a question about the Russian role to help resolve the Afghan

issue, he said China always regarded Russia an important party to the

Afghan issue. “We will like to see a positive and active role by

Russia.”

China, he said, supported the Afghan government taking lead role in

the Afghan peace and reconciliation process and also supported all international efforts for promotion of peace and reconciliation talks.

He said China regarded the United States as the most important

party to the peace and reconciliation process, which, he hoped, could

play a more positive role.

To yet another question, he said, any kind of security arrangement between the Afghan government and the US should show respect to

sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.