PAK, Afghan documentary makers join hands to promote human rights

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP): Pakistani and Afghan documentary

makers presented their joint audio and video productions on human

rights issues at the Centre for Excellence in Journalism Karachi on

Friday.

These documentaries were produced in a first-of-its-kind

residential training programme that brought together documentary

makers from Pakistan and Afghanistan in Karachi from 17-28 July

2017. The training was led by award-winning journalists from Serbia,

Sonja Ristic and Zoran Culafic, said a press release of United

Nation Information Centre Islamabad here.

Foundation Hirondelle, the Centre for Excellence in

Journalism, International Film Festival and Forum of Human Rights

and the United Nation Information Centre jointly organized the

training on ‘Documentary Making for Human Rights and Peacebuilding’,

which was funded by the Embassy of Switzerland in Pakistan.

Documentaries produced in the training would be broadcasted on radio

and screened at film festivals across the world.

“Bringing different people together is always a fascinating

idea. You get different perspectives, skill sets and different ways

of thinking,” Mohammad Behroozian from Afghanistan said, adding

that, “It is even more important when the people of Pakistan and

Afghanistan come together. The people-to-people diplomacy will,

hopefully, result in better relations between the people of the two

countries.”

“There is a wide gap between the journalists of Pakistan and

Afghanistan. Trainings such as these definitely help build better

understanding among professionals and improve the prospects of

peace, because these people have the power to build public opinion,

” said Said Nazir, a Pakistani participant.

“It was not an easy decision to come to Pakistan because the

media shows only problems. There are more similarities between the

two cultures than differences. I found Pakistan like my own home,”

said Tamana Ayazi, a participant from Afghanistan.

Kanzul Fatima Arif (Pakistan), Gulzar Nayani (Pakistan) and

Tamana Ayazi’s (Afghanistan) film ‘Behaali’ or ‘Recovery’ is a

journey into the lives of two children Mohammad Ramzan and Shakeel,

who are recovering drug addicts but do not let their history of

addiction define them.

At the centre of Nameera Ahmad (Pakistan), Mohammad Behroozian

(Afghanistan) and Najiba Noori’s (Afghanistan) film ‘Sound of

Silence’ is a 15-year-old girl Fariah, who was born deaf. Through

Fariah’s story, the film explores the challenges faced by deaf

people in Karachi and how they deal with them. Radio journalist Said

Nazir (Pakistan) produced an audio documentary on the challenges and

success stories of transgender people in mainstream professions.

Sadeq Naseri (Afghanistan) produced an audio documentary on child

labour in Karachi.

Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Marc P George, Director

UN Information Centre Vittorio Cammarota, diplomats as well as the

characters of the documentaries were present on the occasion. A day

earlier, the Swiss Consul General Philippe Crevoisier hosted the

closing ceremony of this training at his residence, which was also

attended by filmmakers and film enthusiasts.

In his comments Marc P. George, Ambassador of Switzerland in

Pakistan said: “The Swiss government is proud to offer this unique

opportunity to enhance dialogue and professional relations between

young Pakistani and Afghan documentary makers by developing common

projects with the support of professionals.”

Vittorio Cammarota, Director UN Information Centre said: “This

training programme refelcts the three pillars of the United Nations:

human rights, peace and security, and socio-economic development. We

brought filmmakers from Afghanistan and Pakistan to work on

documentaries on human rights with a focus on children and

minorities.

This training programme was a concrete excercise of

peacebuilding and a great opportunity for promoting freedom of

expression.”

Kamal Siddiqi, Director Centre for Excellence in Journalism

said: “We are happy to host such an exercise. It is our aim to make

CEJ a regional Centre for excellence in Journalism and we are

excited at the prospect of having journalists from Afghanistan and

Pakistan come together and collaborate in this manner at our state-

of-the-art facilities.

Such an initiative will help build bridges of understanding

between our two countries and we hope to conduct more such exercises

in the future too.”

Caroline Vuillemin, CEO Fondation Hirondelle said: “This

training was an exciting opportunity to marry capacity building and

production for the participants. The Fondation Hirondelle experts

worked with a mixed team that brought new angles and rich inputs to

the stories and produced unique documentaries.