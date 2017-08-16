Pak-Afghan cooperation imperative to combat terrorism: FO

ISLAMABABD, Aug 16 (APP): Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed that

lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan was critical for regional stability for which strengthening of institutional cooperation between the two countries was imperative to effectively combat the common challenge of terrorism.

According to a Foreign Office statement issued Wednesday, Foreign

Secretary Tehmina Janjua visited Kabul for bilateral political consultations with her Afghan counterpart Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai on Tuesday.

The foreign secretary, during the consultations emphasized that there

was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and the focus should be on evolving a credible political settlement.

She underlined the need of strengthening border

management and early humane repatriation of Afghan refugees.

Emphasizing the importance of regional connectivity, she reiterated

Pakistan’s desire to expedite transit facilitation and infrastructure connectivity projects between the two countries.

During the visit, foreign secretary also called on Afghan President,

Ashraf Ghani, National Security Advisor, Haneef Atmar, NDS Chief, Masoom Stanikzai, former President Hamid Karzai and Hizb-e-Wahdat Leader, Ustaad Muhammad Mohaqiq.