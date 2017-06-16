ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON, Lt General
(Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch on Friday said that cooperation between
Pakistan and Afghanistan was imperative for holding peace in the region.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan
Armed forces are fully capable and prepared to defend the motherland.
The government was fully aware about the security matters,
he said.
Abdul Qadir Baloch said that there was a need to have debate
on important matters so that the concerns could be removed in an
appropriate manner.
To a question he said that India was under immense pressure
in the Occupied Kashmir.
Pak-Afghan cooperation imperative for holding peace in region: Baloch
ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Federal Minister for SAFRON, Lt General