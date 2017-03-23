Pak-Afghan cooperation critical to eliminate terrorism: Ambassador

KABUL, March 23 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Syed Abrar Hussain Thursday underscored the need for close cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to address the common challenges of terrorism and extremism.

He said both the countries were facing social, economic and security problems and it was essential to forge closer cooperation to overcome those difficulties.

Addressing the a flag hoisting ceremony marking Pakistan Day here at the embassy, he highlighted the historical significance of Pakistan Resolution of March 23, 1940 which successfully paved the way for a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia, said a press release.

He paid rich tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Muslims of Sub-Continent for their untiring efforts and immense sacrifices that led to the creation of a separate homeland.

Abrar said the Day reminded Pakistanis to work collectively to build a strong and stable country.

He said Pakistan had made remarkable progress in various fields since independence but still there were challenges which required unity and sincerity to overcome them.

The ambassador also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to elimination of extremism and terror. In this regard, he highlighted the anti-terror achievements made under the Zarb-e-Azb and Rad-ul-Fassad Operations.

He also emphasized the need for cooperation against militancy and terrorism. He said Pakistan was strongly committed to the peace and stability in Afghanistan and had made sincere efforts in that regard.

He said a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan was not only in the interest of Pakistan but of the whole region. He assured that Pakistan would continue its efforts for the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan.