Janjua, Pak-Afghan business delegation discuss trade prospects

ISLAMABAD, March 14 (APP): A delegation of Pakistan-Afghanistan

Joint Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday met National Security Advisor

Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and discussed future prospects of

bilateral relations.

Members of the delegation stressed upon the need for

improving economic ties between the two countries. They

highlighted the issues and problems due to the recent border

closure and requested to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The National Security Advisor said that economic

interdependence could improve relationship between the two countries

as security and economic security were the two sides of the same

coin.

“Both countries collectively need to find solutions to defeat

the menace of terrorism. Enemies of Pakistan across the border have

affected our relationship and we must have an answer.”

He reiterated that both the countries were ready markets

for each other and there was a need to take advantage of the

available opportunities.

The NSA assured the delegation that their request of opening

of borders would be given due consideration.