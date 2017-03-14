Janjua, Pak-Afghan business delegation discuss trade prospects

ISLAMABAD, March 14 (APP): A delegation of Pakistan-Afghanistan
Joint Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday met National Security Advisor
Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and discussed future prospects of
bilateral relations.
Members of the delegation stressed upon the need for
improving economic ties between the two countries. They
highlighted the issues and problems due to the recent border
closure and requested to resolve the issue at the earliest.
The National Security Advisor said that economic
interdependence could improve relationship between the two countries
as security and economic security were the two sides of the same
coin.
“Both countries collectively need to find solutions to defeat
the menace of terrorism. Enemies of Pakistan across the border have
affected our relationship and we must have an answer.”
He reiterated that both the countries were ready markets
for each other and there was a need to take advantage of the
available opportunities.
The NSA assured the delegation that their request of opening
of borders would be given due consideration.
