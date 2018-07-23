Pak-Afghan border at Chaman, Kharlachi to be closed on July 24-25: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Pakistan on Monday announced to close its border with Afghanistan at Chaman and Kharlachi crossing points for two days coinciding with general election in the country.

“The crossing points on Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Chaman and Kharlachi will remain closed on July 24-25 2018, coinciding with general election in Pakistan,” said Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal.

“Torkham will however remain open for normal traffic,” the spokesman added.