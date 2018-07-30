Painting exhibition “Beautiful Pakistan” on Aug 6 to celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) would organize a group painting exhibition “Beautiful Pakistan” on August 6 in conneciton with the Independence Day celebrations.

Senior officials of RAC told APP that the last date for submitting of two landscape paintings is August 2.

“The artist will submit and collection his work personally. The Council will not be responsible for boarding and lodging. The will artist can contact RAC for further detail regarding the painting exhibition on contact. 051-9292105, 03133459721” the officials said.

The officials further said that the basic aim to organize the painting exhibition was to provide the opportunity to the people of twin cities to see art work of different regions and to celebrate Independence Day.

He said that the painting exhibition will prove that platform of Rawalpindi Arts Council has not been confined to Rawalpindi but for artists from all over Pakistan.