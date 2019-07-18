PAF to face Asia Gee Mills in PFF National Challenge Football Cup opener on Friday

PESHAWAR, Jul 18 (APP):Pakistan Air Force will face Asia Gee Mills in the opening match of the Pakistan Football Federation 28th National Challenge Football Cup to be commencing from Friday at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

The draws of the prestigious National Challenge Cup, launched in way back 1979 by Pakistan Football Federation, opened up on Thursday with organizing Secretary of the Cup and former international footballer Basit Kamal and Managers of all the participating teams were also present.