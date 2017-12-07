PAF to continue its journey of indigenization: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal, Sohail Aman on Thursday termed the indigenously produced

JF-17 Thunder a symbol of national pride and said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF)

would continue its journey of indigenization to further improve country’s

defensive capabilities.

He was speaking as chief guest at the opening ceremony of Air Tech Conference and Techno Show at

Air University, Islamabad.

Air Vice Marshal (Retd), Faaiz Amir, Vice Chancellor of Air University was also present at the

occasion. The distinguished speakers gave presentations on different aspects of

science and technology during the opening session of the conference.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan’s future was bright as the country’s youth were full of talent.

“We need to groom and guide them properly,” he said.

He said that Pakistani nation and the armed forces had fought the war against terrorists with supreme

courage and determination, while rendering great sacrifices, which had resulted

in wiping out this menace from the country.

Over three thousand students from around hundred educational institutions would present their

projects in the four-day conference. Competitions in 26 different disciplines

including photography, aeromodelling and robotics etc will also be held during

the grand event. The main objective of the conference is to highlight the

importance of technology in the progress of the nation and offering

opportunities to the talented students to showcase their hidden talent at both

national and international levels. A science exhibition, followed by a

thrilling aeromodelling show at F-9 Park, Islamabad will also be held on the

last day of the conference.