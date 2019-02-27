PAF strikes at non-military targets across LoC; shoots down two IAF planes

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday struck at non-military targets across the Line of Control (LoC) and shot down two Indian aircraft inside the Pakistan airspace, the Foreign Office and the military spokesman said.

The military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor in his tweet said the Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace who crossed the Line of Control to retaliate the initial strikes.

“One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground ,” he said.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the Pakistan Air Force undertook the strikes across the Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace.

“This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence,” the FO statement said.

“Pakistan has taken strikes at non-military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage,” the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan said the strikes were made to demonstrate its “right, will and capability for self defence.”

“We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm,” and added Pakistan undertook the action with clear warning and in broad daylight.

The Foreign Office said for the past few years, India has been trying to establish what they call “a new normal” a thinly veiled term for doing acts of aggression at whatever pretext they wish on a given day.

“If India is striking at the so-called terrorist backers without a shred of evidence, we also retain reciprocal rights to retaliate against elements that enjoy Indian patronage while carrying out acts of terror in Pakistan.”

Pakistan said it does not wish to follow the route adopted by India.

“We wish that India gives peace a chance and to resolve issues like a mature democratic nation.”