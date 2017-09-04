PAF starts relief operation in rain-affected areas of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): On the instructions of Air Chief

Marshal, Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force,

the Base Commanders of 04 PAF Bases (Masroor, Faisal, Malir and

Korangi) located in the city, have started relief operations in

the rain-affected areas, situated near their bases.

According to a statement issued here by PAF media department,

PAF Helicopters are taking part in the relief and rescue operations

being carried out in the areas which have been inundated by the

heavy rains in Karachi. PAF Base, Faisal has dispatched three

trucks of dry ration in Saadi Town which has been badly affected

by the heavy downpour.

Teams from PAF Base, Masroor are carrying out relief

operations in nearby situated various Goths and have so far

distributed ration among three thousand needy families.