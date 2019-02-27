PAF shoots down two Indian jets; captures Pilots

RAWALPINDI, Feb 27 (APP):The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday shot down two Indian fighter jets in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots aboard these planes in a brief manifestation of capability and capacity of Pakistani Armed Forces.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor informed media that PAF had selected six targets and when we had taken those targets, two Indian fighter jets intruded into Pakistan airspace that were shot down.

“When we had taken these targets two Indian Air Force planes intruded into our territory across Line of Control (LoC). The Pakistan Air Force was on alert, it took on those jets, there had been an engagement and resultantly both the Indian planes were shot down and wreckage of one plane fell on our side and of the other on Indian side,” he informed media.

Asif Ghafoor said there had been an activity since morning along the LoC. Pakistan Air Force was alert and when these planes crossed the Line of Control to our airspace, our jets locked and hit them. The wreckage of one Indian jet fell in Azad Kashmir area and that of the other in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“Two Indian pilots have been arrested among whom one was injured. Upholding the norms of a responsible and civilized country, we have got him admitted to Combined Military Hospital where he is being extended proper medical treatment,” he explained.

He said there are also reports of crashing of third Indian plane at a far distance on Indian side, but we had no engagement with that jet.