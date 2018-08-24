PAF ‘s 2 JF-17 thunder, 1 Super Mushshak arrives Poland to participate in Radom Int’l Air Show 2018

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Two JF-17 Thunder and one Super Mushshak aircraft along with pilots, technicians and engineers of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) arrived at Air Base, Deblin (Poland) to participate in the Radom International Air Show 2018.

The Air Show is part of the celebrations of the 100th Anniversary of Polish Air Force, a press release issued here by PAF said.

The airshow will start on August 25, at the Radom-Sadkow Airport, Poland and would continue till August 26.

One PAF JF-17 and Super Mushshak aircraft would perform flying display, while another JF-17 aircraft would be put on static display.

The spectacular JF-17 aerial display is considered to be the major attraction of the show and would provide an excellent opportunity to showcase its cutting edge capabilities and allow potential customers to assess its immense potential.