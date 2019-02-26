PAF repulses Indian attempt of incursion into Pakistan air space

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): The Pakistan Air Force thwarted an early morning incursion into its airspace Tuesday by Indian fighter aircraft, forcing them to flee, the military spokesman said.

The Indian aircraft intruded from Muzafarabad sector, Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet at 6:36 am. He said the “timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force” forced the intruding aircraft to “release payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot Sector (Azad Kashmir).”

Pictures released by the Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor show a burnt out steep mountain side with no sign of any damage to any property, apart from a few burnt out pine trees. A few shards of metal were scattered around in the charred grass.

General Ghafoor said Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector was within 3-4 miles in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said owing to the swift response by the Pakistan Air Force, the Indian aircraft were forced to a hasty withdrawal, and dropping their payload, which fell in an open area.

“No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow,” the military spokesman said in a tweet.

The military spokesman earlier in a tweet at 4:42 am said “Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back.

Details to follow.”The incursion into the Pakistan air space follows a series of threats by Indian political and military leadership following the attack on an Indian Army convoy at Pulwama by a local youth, in reaction to the oppression unleashed by the occupation forces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a televised address to the nation last Tuesday warned India to desist from any misadventure and said it was easy to start a war, but then no one has the control on how to end it.

In categorical terms Imran Khan said “we will not think of retaliating, we will retaliate.

We will have no other option other than retaliating.” Imran Khan said Pakistan wanted peace with India and had nothing to gain from the incident. He offered to cooperate if any evidence was shared.

However, there have been reports of Indian media, speaking of heavy deployment of military hardware and men along the Line of Control and in the run up to its election, a demand to teach Pakistan a lesson.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who had been visiting various formations along the LoC and working boundary, Monday visited the Air Headquarters and discussed with the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan operational environment including threat and response.

Both Chiefs expressed satisfaction on readiness, coordination and said the Armed Forces were fully prepared for a befitting response to any Indian aggression or misadventure.