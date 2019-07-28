PAF, Police, KRL & Wapda moved to q-finals in 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup

PESHAWAR, Jul 28 (APP):Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Police from group-A and KRL and Wapda from group-D took berth into the quarter-finals of the 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan Air Force, the last time winner and defending champion, got 9 points by playing three matches and won three, Pakistan Police and NBP tied with 4 points each with one win, one lost and a draw match but on a better goal-average Police is the second team to move to the quarter-finals from group-A.