PAF, PLAAF joint exercise Shaheen-VI concludes in China

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): The joint international air exercise

`Shaheen-VI’ conducted by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and People’s

Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) culminated at Korla Air Base of

China on Wednesday.

Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha, Air Officer Commanding

Southern Air Command was the chief guest at the closing ceremony,

said a statement issued here by the media department of PAF.

Lt Gen Zhan Shunhou, Air Commander of Western Theater Command, PLAAF

was also present on the occasion.

A PAF delegation witnessed the exercise on the last day and

participated in the closing ceremony along with high-ranking Chinese

officials.

In the three weeks duration’s air exercise, PAF and PLAAF

contingents participated with modern fighter jets and support

elements. During the exercise, Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha also

flew a mission in a J-11 fighter aircraft of PLAAF.

The exercise would further strengthen the working relationship

between both the Air Forces. The PAF regularly undertakes similar

operational exercises both inland and abroad to remain abreast of

the modern air warfare mechanics and share experiences among air and

ground crew.