PAF names Fazaia Medical College Karachi after Dr Ruth Pfau

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has named the under

construction Fazaia Medical College Faisal, Karachi after the late Dr Ruth Pfau as per special direction of Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman. the PAF spokesman Tuesday said.

According the PAF spokesman Tuesday, the air chief has said the selfless

services of Dr Ruth for the cause of humanity would always be remembered.

He hoped that the late Dr Ruth would be a role model for the students of

the college and after completing their education they would serve the humanity with the same passion and zeal.