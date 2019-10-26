PAF, Kenya Air Force agree to enhance bilateral coop

RAWALPINDI, Oct 26 (APP):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Kenya Air Force on Saturday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation at meeting held between the Chiefs of both the air forces at Nairobi.

According to PAF press release here, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, called on Major General Francis Ogolla, Commander of Kenya Air Force during his visit to Moi Air Base (Nairobi), Kenya.

Various matters of mutual cooperation and professional interest came under discussion during the meeting. Commander of Kenya Air Force appreciated high standards of professionalism being set by Pakistan Air Force over the years.

The Air Chief offered support to the Kenya Air Force in the fields of military training and aviation. Both the dignitaries reiterated to further enhance the existing cordial relations between both the air forces.

Earlier on his arrival, the Air Chief was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Kenyan Air Force.

He also witnessed the static display of various aircraft held at the inventory of the Kenyan Air Force.

Earlier in the day, the Air Chief also met with high ranking Kenyan Civil officials and Military Command including, Ms Raychelle Omamo (Defence Cabinet Secretary), General Samson Mwathethe (Chief of Kenyan Defence Forces) and Lieutenant General Walter Raria (Commander Kenyan Army).

Various matters of bilateral cooperation and professional interest were discussed during the meetings.