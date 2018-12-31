PAF Finishing School Islamabad marks Graduation Ceremony of its 45th batch

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):The Graduation Ceremony of the 45th batch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Finishing School, Islamabad was held here at the Officers’ Mess, PAF Complex on Monday.

President of Pakistan Air Force Women Association and Patron-in-Chief of PAF Finishing School Begum Tazeen Mujahid was present on the occasion whereas Begum Samina Abbas Khattak was the chief guest. The chief guest awarded certificates to the graduating students, a message issued by the Directorate of Public Relations Pakistan Navy said.Speaking on the occasion, Begum Samina Abbas Khattak lauded the contributions made by the institution in grooming the womenfolk of the country.

She highlighted the significance of education for the women who were responsible for developing the future generations, contributing to nation building and managing domestic affairs.

She added that the training programme being imparted at this unique institution helps in progressive mental development of the women of the country.

According to the message issued, PAF Finishing School was established in 1996 and the first of its kind in Asia, which offers various courses in communication skills, languages, management, art of self-presentation, domestic science, general culture, cuisine, protocol, art, child care, introduction to psychology and spiritual enrichment.

“Renowned personalities and experts deliver lectures and presentations to enhance their skills and make them wholesome personalities. This premier institution by Pakistan Air Force promotes the futuristic approach and enlightenment of women in our society,” the message said.