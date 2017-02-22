RAWALPINDI, Feb 22 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on late Tuesday engaged terrorists’ concentration in Rajgal area of Khyber Agency along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), due to air raid many terrorists were killed.
The terrorists’ hideout was destroyed, it added.
PAF engages terrorists’ concentration in Khyber Agency
