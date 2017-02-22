PAF engages terrorists’ concentration in Khyber Agency

263
Pak Army launches operation

RAWALPINDI, Feb 22 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on late Tuesday engaged terrorists’ concentration in Rajgal area of Khyber Agency along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), due to air raid many terrorists were killed.
The terrorists’ hideout was destroyed, it added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR